Central Bank-Tourism info-sharing aims to boost sector

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Tourism and the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic will exchange information to monitor the tourism sector in search of attracting visitors from potential markets.

Both institutions signed a MOU on Wednesday that establishes a cooperation agreement.

According to a press release, the information will allow the sharing of statistics on tourism investment, the number of establishments in the sector, how many tourists arrive each day and from where.

In addition, how many come alone, in couples with their relatives, the generation to which they belong, among other data.