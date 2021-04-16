Dominican leader to attend his 1st major event abroad

Santo Domingo.-The King of Spain, Felipe de Borbón, and the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, will be the third heads of State and Government with whom President Luis Abinader, will meet in person. after being sworn in on August 16, 2020.

The meeting with the highest representative of the more than 200,000 Dominicans residing in Spain, will take place next Tuesday prior to participating in the 27th Summit of Heads of State and Government in the Principality of Andorra, where the Dominican Republic will receive the Pro Tempore Secretariat of the Ibero-American Conference to host the event until the end of 2022.

The conclave will only be attended in person by representatives of Spain, Portugal, Guatemala and Andorra, the host country. The representatives of the other 17 Ibero-American nations will intervene virtually.