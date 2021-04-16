Paired arteries mean no more gridlock downtown

Will save 72% on traffic time

Santo Domingo.- National District Secretary General Hugo Beras, affirmed Thur. that the implementation of the road pairs of the Lincoln and Churchill avenues will improve vehicular and pedestrian traffic downtown by 72% in saving time in the entire circuit, according to the studies carried out.

He indicated that one of the purposes is to “humanize” both arteries so that they are better used by citizens and assured that they have the support of the commercial and business sector of the area that would be impacted by the managed traffic flow in the area.

“Before implementing the road pair, a process of changing the roads of 42 streets within the central polygon was exhausted, establishing parking on only one side of the avenues.