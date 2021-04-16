The country ratifies refrigerants ban: report
Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has become the 119th country to ratify the Kigali amendment to phase down HFC refrigerants, https://www.coolingpost.com reports.
Under the agreement, the Dominican Republic commits to cut the production and consumption of HFCs by more than 80% over the next 30 years.
The countries to have ratified the Kigali Amendment in date order:
- Mali 31/3/17
- Micronesia 12/5/17
- Marshall Islands 15/5/17
- Rwanda 23/5/17
- Palau 29/8/17
- Norway 6/9/17
- Comoros 16/9/17
- Chile 19/9/17
- Tuvalu 21/9/17
- North Korea 21/9/17
- Australia 27/10/17
- Canada 3/11/17
- Maldives 13/11/17
- UK 14/11/17
- Finland 14/11/17
- Germany 14/11/17
- Laos 16/11/17
- Luxembourg 16/11/17
- Slovakia 16/11/17
- Sweden 17/11/17
- Trinidad and Tobago 17/11/17
- Malawi 21/11/17
- Côte d’Ivoire 29/11/17
- Ecuador 22/1/18
- Netherlands 8/2/18
- Gabon 28/2/18
- Togo 8/3/18
- Ireland 12/3/18
- Benin 19/3/18
- Samoa 23/3/18
- France 29/3/18
- Barbados 19/4/18
- Vanuatu 20/4/18
- Niue 24/4/18
- Bulgaria 1/5/2018
- Costa Rica 23/5/18
- Grenada 29/5/18
- Belgium 4/6/2018
- Uganda 21/6/18
- Portugal 17/7/18
- Lithuania 24/7/18
- Burkina Faso 26/7/18
- Latvia 17/8/18
- Niger 29/8/18
- Senegal 31/8/18
- Uruguay 12/9/18
- Hungary 14/9/18
- Tonga 17/9/18
- Mexico 25/9/18
- European Union 27/9/18
- Estonia 27/9/18
- Czech Republic 27/9/18
- Austria 27/9/18
- Sri Lanka 28/9/18
- Panama 28/9/18
- Greece 5/10/18
- Guinea-Bissau 22/10/18
- Kiribati 26/10/18
- Paraguay 1/11/18
- Switzerland 9/11/18
- Denmark 6/12/18
- Croatia 6/12/18
- Slovenia 7/12/18
- Japan 18/12/18
- Nigeria 20/12/18
- Poland 7/1/19
- Albania 18/1/19
- Andorra 23/1/19
- Honduras 28/1/19
- Chad 26/3/19
- Montenegro 23/4/19
- Armenia 2/5/19
- Namibia 16/5/19
- Cuba 20/6/19
- Ethiopia 5/7/19
- Cyprus 22/7/19
- South Africa 1/8/19
- Ghana 2/8/18
- Peru 7/8/19
- Seychelles 20/8/19
- Cook Islands 22/8/19
- Vietnam 27/9/19
- Bhutan 27/9/19
- Mauritius 1/10/19
- New Zealand 3/10/19
- São Tomé and Príncipe 4/10/19
- Lesotho 7/10/19
- Jordan 16/10/19
- Argentina 22/11/19
- Somalia 27/11/19
- Guinea 5/12/19
- Mozambique 16/1/20
- Lebanon 5/2/20
- North Macedonia 12/3/20
- Bangladesh 8/6/20
- Sierra Leone 15/6/20
- Fiji 16/6/20
- Holy See 17/6/20
- Romania 1/7/20
- Liberia 12/7/20
- Turkmenistan 31/8/20
- Kyrgyzstan 8/9/20
- Liechtenstein 16/9/20
- Botswana 19/9/20
- Nicaragua 30/9/20
- Russian Federation 3/10/20
- Bolivia 9/10/20
- San Marino 20/10/20
- Malaysia 21/10/20
- Cape Verde 28/10/20
- Angola 16/11/20
- Eswatini 24/11/20
- Iceland 25/1/21
- Colombia 25/2/21
- Zambia 15/3/21
- Burundi 26/3/21
- Syrian Arab Republic 5/4/21
- Cambodia 8/4/21
- Dominican Republic 14/4/21