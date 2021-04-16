Economy April 16, 2021 | 8:28 am

The country ratifies refrigerants ban: report

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has become the 119th country to ratify the Kigali amendment to phase down HFC refrigerants, https://www.coolingpost.com reports.

Under the agreement, the Dominican Republic commits to cut the production and consumption of HFCs by more than 80% over the next 30 years.

The countries to have ratified the Kigali Amendment in date order:

  1. Mali 31/3/17
  2. Micronesia 12/5/17
  3. Marshall Islands 15/5/17
  4. Rwanda 23/5/17
  5. Palau 29/8/17
  6. Norway 6/9/17
  7. Comoros 16/9/17
  8. Chile 19/9/17
  9. Tuvalu 21/9/17
  10. North Korea 21/9/17
  11. Australia 27/10/17
  12. Canada 3/11/17
  13. Maldives 13/11/17
  14. UK 14/11/17
  15. Finland 14/11/17
  16. Germany 14/11/17
  17. Laos 16/11/17
  18. Luxembourg 16/11/17
  19. Slovakia 16/11/17
  20. Sweden 17/11/17
  21. Trinidad and Tobago 17/11/17
  22. Malawi 21/11/17
  23. Côte d’Ivoire 29/11/17
  24. Ecuador 22/1/18
  25. Netherlands 8/2/18
  26. Gabon 28/2/18
  27. Togo 8/3/18
  28. Ireland 12/3/18
  29. Benin 19/3/18
  30. Samoa 23/3/18
  31. France 29/3/18
  32. Barbados 19/4/18
  33. Vanuatu 20/4/18
  34. Niue 24/4/18
  35. Bulgaria 1/5/2018
  36. Costa Rica 23/5/18
  37. Grenada 29/5/18
  38. Belgium 4/6/2018
  39. Uganda 21/6/18
  40. Portugal 17/7/18
  41. Lithuania 24/7/18
  42. Burkina Faso 26/7/18
  43. Latvia 17/8/18
  44. Niger 29/8/18
  45. Senegal 31/8/18
  46. Uruguay 12/9/18
  47. Hungary 14/9/18
  48. Tonga 17/9/18
  49. Mexico 25/9/18
  50. European Union 27/9/18
  51. Estonia 27/9/18
  52. Czech Republic 27/9/18
  53. Austria 27/9/18
  54. Sri Lanka 28/9/18
  55. Panama 28/9/18
  56. Greece 5/10/18
  57. Guinea-Bissau 22/10/18
  58. Kiribati 26/10/18
  59. Paraguay 1/11/18
  60. Switzerland 9/11/18
  61. Denmark 6/12/18
  62. Croatia 6/12/18
  63. Slovenia 7/12/18
  64. Japan 18/12/18
  65. Nigeria 20/12/18
  66. Poland 7/1/19
  67. Albania 18/1/19
  68. Andorra 23/1/19
  69. Honduras 28/1/19
  70. Chad 26/3/19
  71. Montenegro 23/4/19
  72. Armenia 2/5/19
  73. Namibia 16/5/19
  74. Cuba 20/6/19
  75. Ethiopia 5/7/19
  76. Cyprus 22/7/19
  77. South Africa 1/8/19
  78. Ghana 2/8/18
  79. Peru 7/8/19
  80. Seychelles 20/8/19
  81. Cook Islands 22/8/19
  82. Vietnam 27/9/19
  83. Bhutan 27/9/19
  84. Mauritius 1/10/19
  85. New Zealand 3/10/19
  86. São Tomé and Príncipe 4/10/19
  87. Lesotho 7/10/19
  88. Jordan 16/10/19
  89. Argentina 22/11/19
  90. Somalia 27/11/19
  91. Guinea 5/12/19
  92. Mozambique 16/1/20
  93. Lebanon 5/2/20
  94. North Macedonia 12/3/20
  95. Bangladesh 8/6/20
  96. Sierra Leone 15/6/20
  97. Fiji 16/6/20
  98. Holy See 17/6/20
  99. Romania 1/7/20
  100. Liberia 12/7/20
  101. Turkmenistan 31/8/20
  102. Kyrgyzstan 8/9/20
  103. Liechtenstein 16/9/20
  104. Botswana 19/9/20
  105. Nicaragua 30/9/20
  106. Russian Federation 3/10/20
  107. Bolivia 9/10/20
  108. San Marino 20/10/20
  109. Malaysia 21/10/20
  110. Cape Verde 28/10/20
  111. Angola 16/11/20
  112. Eswatini 24/11/20
  113. Iceland 25/1/21
  114. Colombia 25/2/21
  115. Zambia 15/3/21
  116. Burundi 26/3/21
  117. Syrian Arab Republic 5/4/21
  118. Cambodia 8/4/21
  119. Dominican Republic 14/4/21