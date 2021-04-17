Gasoline rises RD$3.00 a gallon and regular diesel drops by RD$0.50

Regular gasoline will be sold at 231.50 pesos and premium at 245.10 pesos. (FILE)

The ministry ordered the freezing of the prices of other fuels.

The prices set by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs are the following:

Optimal diesel will be sold at RD $ 197.50 per gallon, maintaining its price.

Avtur will be sold at RD $ 142.70 per gallon, maintaining its price.

Kerosene will be sold at RD $ 168.90 per gallon, maintaining its price.

Fuel Oil # 6 will be sold at RD $ 125.10 per gallon, maintaining its price.

Fuel Oil 1% S will be sold at RD $ 142.80 per gallon, maintaining its price.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be sold at RD $ 128.10 / gl: it maintains its price.

Natural Gas RD, $ 28.97 per cubic meter, maintains its price.

The average exchange rate is RD $ 57.11, according to the weekly average rate of the Central Bank’s daily publications.

The ministry pointed out that the decision to maintain the prices entails debts with importers of approximately RD $ 81.1 million this week, which are added to those already accumulated in previous weeks, as a measure to avoid transferring the fuel increases to the consumer caused by international markets.