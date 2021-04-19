Abinader offers Spaniards myriad business opportunities

Madrid.- Dominican Republic president, Luis Abinader, on Monday offered “multiple opportunities” for business in his country and public-private projects within an “open” economy, macroeconomic, political and political stability legal, transparency, less bureaucracy, incentives and tax exemptions.

“This is the best time to invest in the Dominican Republic” in priority sectors privately or through public-private partnerships, he highlighted in a meeting with Spanish business leaders during his official visit to Spain.

In the latter case, they are “very profitable” projects, generators of competitiveness of companies and the quality of products and substantial improvements in the quality of life. Those strategic sectors are tourism, energy (renewable), public works, water management, real estate, free zone industry and trade.

Among other projects, he cited the expansion of the Port of Manzanillo and the Ámbar highway or the tourist highway at Pedernales with its 3,000 rooms and an airport. “The economic objective of his government is to create employment, which is “the best social assistance.”