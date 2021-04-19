Central banker says Dominican free zones at full steam

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Central Banker, Héctor Valdez Albizu, on Sun. said the country’s free zones already operate at 100% of their installed capacity and highlighted the recovery of the sector since the negative impact on the economy and markets as a result of the pandemic.

Specifically, the manufacturing of free zones in February 2021 grew 0.1%, “a significant achievement in the context of a year in which trade and economic activity in the world was deeply affected by a crisis that stopped productive activity and caused unemployment.”

“The free zones have been greatly favored by the climate of certainty achieved by the government of President Luis Abinader, which has been transferred to national and international economic agents, being able to affirm today with conviction that they are ready to continue growing.”