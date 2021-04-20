Dominican Republic President on busy schedule in Spain

Madrid.- Dominican Republic President, Luis Abinader, on Mon. his second day in Spain, met with his counterpart Pedro Sánchez, with King Felipe VI, and with potential investors in the country.

He also spoke about the anticovid vaccine, of Haiti and returned to discuss the issue of the three causes of abortion in the Penal Code that is debated in the Chamber of Deputies.

In the Palacio de la Moncloa, Sánchez and Abinader agreed to encourage Spanish investment in the Caribbean country in sectors other than tourism, the vaccination process and economic recovery after the pandemic.

Likewise, with King Felipe VI of Spain, the Dominican head of state spoke about the vaccination process, the economic crisis and bilateral relations.