Of 135 alcohol manufacturing companies, only 22 were reporting taxes last year.

No deaths due to adulterated alcohol have been reported in tourist areas.

Bavaro, DR

The director of Internal Taxes, Luis Valdez, assured that none of the formal companies for the manufacture of alcoholic beverages in the country had presented cases concerning the deaths of people due to adulterated alcohol in the last few weeks.

Valdez pointed out that out of 135 companies registered in the country, only 22 were up to date with the payment of their taxes. Valdez said that since December 2020, Internal Taxes is working on the issue of adulterated alcohol.

He said that this Thursday, he will meet with the company responsible for creating the traceability seal and implementing the “Revísate” platform.

Valdez spoke during a closed-door meeting of the Tourism Cabinet and hoteliers from various country regions, with adulterated alcohol as an agenda.

At the meeting, Tourism Minister David Collado asked hoteliers to buy from authorized representatives and take care of the industry’s entire value chain.

“If a case happens, we cannot say I hired that company. That cannot happen; it is unacceptable. We have to take care of the whole value chain,” said Collado after the chief of the National Police, Edward Sánchez González, assured that in the tourist areas there had been no reported deaths of tourists.

In this regard, the president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores), Rafael Blanco, pointed out that there is a list of all the suppliers who are authorized to offer their services.