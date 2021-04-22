Dominican Gov. gets Ibero-America revolving secretariat

Andorra.- Dominican Republic took over from the Principality of Andorra on Wednesday as Pro Tempore secretariat of the Ibero-American Summit, which will take place in 2022 in the country.

Although the conclave in Andorra had to be postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic, after being scheduled for November 2020, the appointment in the Dominican Republic will retain the original date of 2022 and will not show that change.

The event aims for stronger economic integration between the Ibero-American countries.