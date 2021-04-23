Road will improve traffic between Sosúa and Santiago

Santo Domingo.- Public-Private Partnerships (DGAPP) on Thur. issued Resolution 03-2021 by the National Council of Public-Private Partnerships (CNAPP), which declares the private initiative Autopista del Ámbar submitted by society of public commercial interest APP Quisqueya, considering its execution pertinent and convenient.

The road will improve traffic between tourist town of Sosúa and the 2nd biggest city, Santiago.

In the resolution, the CNAPP decides to continue with the highway construction project under the private initiative modality and specifies that “as of the date of issuance of this resolution, no initiative on the same subject.”

Likewise, it indicates that it is decided to recognize the company APP Quisqueya as a private originator of the initiative in accordance with the terms agreed to by Law 47-20 on APP and states that this company must present the feasibility studies that are required to validate the environmental, technical, legal, economic and financial viability of the initiative.