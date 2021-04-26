Dominican 1Q exports grow 9.7% to US$2.8B

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Exporters Association (Adoexpo) president Elizabeth Mena, affirmed Sat. that exports at the first quarter of 2021 totaled USD$2.8 billion, a growth of 9.7% compared to the same period last year , which totaled US$2.5 billion.

The business leader highlighted that last March set record figures for Dominican exports, of US$1.2 billion, compared to the US$816 million that were exported in that same month of 2020, when the ravages from the pandemic began to be seen.

Mena said the countries that registered the highest volumes in this first quarter of the year were the United States, with US$ 1.4 billion; Switzerland, with US$273.6 million; and Haiti, with US$222.9 million.