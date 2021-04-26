Gov. bans livestock from Dominican highlands

San José de las Matas, Dominican Republic.– The Environment Ministry and Plan Sierra on Sun. started a pilot program via resolution 04-2021 that prevents livestock in the mountains harmful for the production of water.

Minister Orlando Jorge met with the livestock associations within Plan Sierra to explain the need to eliminate livestock practices in high altitudes to avoid negative effects on water, soil, forests and biodiversity resources.

“We need to raise awareness today of the importance of preserving the water resource and in that sense, at Environment we are taking a transcendental step. We have not remained passive and that step has been to regulate a reality that hits us daily and it is the presence of cattle in the heights of the mountains.”