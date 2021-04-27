Dominican Republic imports jump 9.21% to US$5.1B

Santo Domingo.- The Customs (DGA) agency on Tue. reported that total imports for the period of January – March 2021 into the Dominican Republic totaled US$5.1 billion, an increase of 9.21%, in relation to the same period of 2020.

In addition, the DGA reported that non-oil imports rose 9.94%, going from US$3.97 billion in January – March 2020 to US$4.3 billion in the same period of 2021.

It adds that, of the total imports, 46.26% corresponds to consumer goods, 38.55% to raw materials, while the remaining 15.19% correspond to capital goods.