Vehicle charger inaugurated at fuel station

Santo Domingo, D.R.

Edesur Dominicana and InterEnergy Systems put the first of a series of Evergo charging stations for electric vehicles.

The stations are located in the Renacimiento sector of the city of Santo Domingo as a result of a strategic alliance to promote sustainable mobility in the country.

Vehicle charging

With this initiative, Edesur Dominicana becomes the first state-owned electricity distribution company to integrate with Evergo for the massive development of charging stations in Santo Domingo and the country’s southern region, according to a press release.