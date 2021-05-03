Dominican labor unions want a 40% wage hike

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s labor unions will demand a 40% salary increase within the framework of the National Salary Committee meeting next July.

According to the unions CNTD, ASC and CNUS, the high cost of household staples and the rising cost of services, where the speculative factor has been present, they have weighed various proposals on the salary increase, to be raised once the discussions on the subject begin.

“The amount to be demanded on this occasion is 40% as a way to increase the purchasing power of workers wages,” said the workers’ representatives in a statement.