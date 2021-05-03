Dominican Republic free zone exports to Haiti climb 9% in 1Q

Santo Domingo.- The political and social situation in Haiti did not prevent Dominican exports to that country from growing during the first quarter, and it was those of the free zone that posted the best performance in that period.

Between January and March, the Dominican Republic sent goods from free zones to the neighboring country of US$89.2 million, a growth of US$8.1 million compared to the US$81.1 million exported on the same date in 2020.

Exports from free zones to Haiti, in the first quarter of 2021, increased by 9%. March posted the highest amount with US$33.6 million, according to statistics from Customs (DGA).