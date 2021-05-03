Environment rejects a 2nd power barge n the capital’s river

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of the Environment rejected the request on December 30, 2020 by the company Transcontinental Capital Corporation (Bermuda), LTD (Seaboard) to simultaneously operate the Estrella del Mar II power barges (active ) and Estrella del Mar III on the Ozama River.

The decision is in resolution 0022-2021, which defined a period of 24 months in which the authorities of the electrical system must make the necessary adjustments to compensate the National Interconnected Electric System for the removal of the Estrella del Mar III barge, that will replace the current power plant in that site.

“The measure was adopted after the established regulatory procedures and the Electric Transmission Company (ETED) warned through communication No. AST 257 of April 30 of this year that the adaptation process to permanently withdraw that unit requires time of around two years for technical studies,” it said in a statement.