Power barge company rebuffs rejection to operate

Santo Domingo.- The company Transcontinental Capital Corporación LTD (Seaboard) on Mon. labeled Environment Ministry resolution as unfortunate, because it rejects the operation of power barges on the Ozama River and grants a two-year term to make the suitable compensations.

Armando Rodríguez, general manager of the company, said the resolution has no basis because it doesn’t cite any non-compliance, contamination, or incidents in the 30 years they have been operating in the country.

He noted that the Law provides for this type of facility to generate electricity and stated that the resolution confirms that they have an environmental permit to operate both plants and are authorized by an environmental permit to operate until 2025.