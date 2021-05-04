President guarantees investments to Mexicans

They would invest in the province of Pedernales

Yesterday, President Luis Abinader guaranteed a group of Mexican businessmen, developers of the Cancun tourist destination interested in investing in Cabo Rojo and Bahía de las Águilas, Pedernales, the security, and legitimacy of their investments.

The delegation made up of fourteen executives and owners of hotel companies and airport, port, and service projects visited the country at the invitation of the General Directorate of Public-Private Partnerships (DGAPP), whose head, Sigmund Freund, said that they toured the Cabo Rojo area, where the construction of the first works of the Pedernales Tourist Development Project will begin this year.

He expressed that “in a work meeting Abinader was quite clear and precise in assuring the legal guarantee of the government to foreign capitals, as well as the investment agreements in public-private alliance.”

This group of investors includes airport infrastructure developers.