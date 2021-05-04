Respect for intellectual property improves in the Dominican Republic: report

Santo Domingo.- The United States Chamber of Commerce published the 9th edition of its Intellectual Property Index (IPI) report, which ranked the Dominican Republic third out of 10 countries evaluated in Latin America, with 54.2%, or a 0.36% gain.

This report, carried out in the United States, aims to guide companies in that country on the situation of intellectual property in 53 countries, through an evaluation of nine categories that the American Chamber of Commerce considers as indicative of a solid IP system.

The report indicates that 32 of the 53 countries evaluated obtained improvements in their indicators. Particularly related to the implementation of trade agreements with more robust IP systems around the world.