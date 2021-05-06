China thanks Dominicans for buying their vaccine

Santo Domingo.- China Ambassador, Zhang Run, on Wed. thanked the authorities and the Dominican people for the trust placed in Chinese vaccines (Sinovac). He accompanied Vice President Raquel Peña to receive two million doses against Covid -19 from his nation.

The diplomat said it’s a pleasure to represent China by receiving the largest batch that has arrived in the Dominican Republic from his country and that it is another demonstration and concrete result of cooperation and good progress in bilateral relations.

He said China will continue to contribute to the country in the fight against the pandemic.

Along with the two million vaccines that arrived in the country Wednesday, there are five million syringes. The cost of the vaccines is US$18.62 each plus 63 cents for shipping, said Vice President Peña.