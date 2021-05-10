Fitch rates Popular bank AA + (dom)

Santo Domingo.- Banco Popular Dominicano’s operations were ratified with the AA + (dom) rating, according to the risk rating agency Fitch Ratings, which highlights its stable outlook and “the leadership of the banking entity in the financial system of the Dominican Republic.”

Specifically, Fitch Ratings underlines Popular’s business model, its stable profitability, healthy portfolio quality, its good capitalization and adequate liquidity management, factors that allow it a diversified income base that is supported by its consistent results.

Fitch expects the bank to maintain its organic growth, taking into account its conservative profile, portfolio quality, wide reserve coverage and adequate profitability, identifying it as a “safe haven bank” in times of systemic stress.