UNWTO: Dominican Republic is one of the countries that best managed the pandemic

The secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, assured this Friday that the reopening of tourism begins in the Dominican Republic for being one of the countries that have better handled the pandemic.

“When I am asked which is the destination that has been able to handle better in this time, I always say that one of them is the Dominican Republic,” expressed the UNWTO representative.

Pololikashvili was speaking at the “Tourism Meeting of the Americas,” an international event in Punta Cana, east of the Dominican Republic, organized by the UNWTO.

The UNWTO representative said that the event would address issues such as implementing protocols, noting that unified protocols are needed in the region because when citizens start traveling throughout the continent, there must be unified criteria to avoid confusion among travelers.

“Today we are going to talk about unified protocols, because we need it. We want to connect the Americas with Europe and the rest of the world, connect continents with other continents. To connect the world through a single protocol so as not to confuse people,” said Pololikashvili.

For his part, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, indicated that recovery is just around the corner and emphasized that the only thing that can delay it is simple and complex at the same time: fear.

“Simple and complex because unlike danger, which is something real and palpable, fear is a mental artifice that only we ourselves give life to,” he added.

Collado expressed that fear cannot be allowed to be the legacy of the crisis generated by COVID-19, “and we must overcome it with the opposite: Hope.”

The Dominican Minister of Tourism asked those attending the activity to commit themselves once again to the people, to the collaborators who sustain their lives working for the sector and their families, to the millions of tourists who are anxiously waiting to go out and see “our beautiful destinations.”

“Let us think, work hand in hand and act to demonstrate that democracy, politicians, and good rulers, with integrity and transparency, are the only way towards this new normality, said Collado.