Dominican Gov. relaunches beekeeping sector

Santo Domingo.-The government of the Dominican Republic relaunched the country’s beekeeping sector on Monday, to raise awareness about the importance of consuming honey in the daily diet.

“The use of honey and its derived products have increased worldwide due to the growing awareness about the health and self-esteem of bee products in various processed and unprocessed forms, including cosmetic preparations,” said Economy Deputy Minister, Olaya Dotel.

“In the Dominican Republic there is a low culture of consumption of products derived from honey, attributed, especially, to ignorance of its benefits,” Dotel said at the launch of the campaign “Dominican Beehive.”