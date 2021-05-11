‘Maps of Hope’ aim to manage and restore nature

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) will carry out a national survey to build the “Maps of Hope” that will identify the areas in which sustainable protection, management and restoring nature can produce the greatest benefits for the country.

With these maps, made through the project “Mapping nature for people and the planet” the places will be located where actions to protect, sustainably manage and restore nature can allow the Dominican Republic to fulfill its priorities, strategies around biodiversity, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.

The Millennium Ecosystem Assessment shows that, in the last 50 years, 15 of the 24 ecosystem services have been degraded. During this period, the planet has lost almost 60% of the populations of 16,000 species, half of the world’s tropical forests and the degradation of 40% of all the land on the planet.