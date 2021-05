Santo Domingo. – Some 61 companies have signed up to participate in the tender to build two power plants in Manzanillo, Montecristi province (northwest), according to energy and mines minister Antonio Almonte.

The State will not make any investment, and its only commitment will be to buy the energy produced there, according to the official.

The two plants will run on natural gas and will add 800 megawatts to the national energy system.