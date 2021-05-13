Abinader says ports hold key to development

Santo Domingo.-President Luis Abinader on Wednesday stressed the importance of the port sector in the country’s economic recovery, as well as the opportunity it offers for training, professionalism and a competitive economy demanded in the 21st century.

“If we are able to detect our opportunities well and get involved with training and efficiency, we will be able to leave a key sector to sustain our future economy,” he said.

The head of state participated in the First Virtual Forum on Port Law in the Dominican Republic, organized by the Dominican Port Authority (Apordom) and the Association of Shippers of the Dominican Republic (ANRD).

the president highlighted that the country is located in a strategic point of the Caribbean and that efforts are being made to convert it into a logistics hub.