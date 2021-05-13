Biggest power company installs 50MW of solar panels

Baní, Dominican Republic.- The sunlight will be transformed into 50 megawatts of electrical energy added to the national energy system, through 142,920 solar panels installed by the power company AES Dominicana.

President Luis Abinader will attend the inauguration of the private work, with which the State will save RD$500 million (US$8.8 million) based on the diesel-produced energy that it will replace.

Berned Da Santos, global vice president of the AES corporation, explained that this solar energy park located in Baní, southern Peravia province, cost 60 million dollars, and that other similar ones will be installed to reach 300 megawatts.