Santo Domingo, DR

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) informed that as of Monday, May 24, 2021, the 2020 RD$10.00 coin would circulate.

The entity communicated that this coin has the same characteristics as the RD$10.00 coins currently in circulation, varying only the year of minting, which will maintain their liberatory force for the payment of all public and private obligations.