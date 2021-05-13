DR to get US$25M to reduce greenhouse gases

Santo Domingo.- The Finance and Environment ministries signed an agreement Wed. with the Cooperative Fund for Carbon in Forests (FCPF) of the World Bank, which will allow the country to receive payments of up to US$25 million for the verifiable gas reductions, greenhouse effects from forest carbon between now and 2025.

Deputy Minister for International Cooperation of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Milagros De Camps stressed that this agreement “is a country achievement, a reason for celebration and progress in the fight against the challenges of climate change.”

She added that it constitutes the result of four years of preparation of the Program for the Reduction of Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (PREDD + RD) carried out by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of the Economy.