Putin receives new Dominican envoy

Moscow.- Russian President, Vladimir Putin on Tuesday received the credentials of 23 ambassadors, including the envoy from the Dominican Republic, Frank Hans Dannenberg.

In the Alexander room of the Kremlin, Putin spoke a few words to each of the new ambassadors, although he stressed that the ceremony is carried out with certain “restrictions and changes” due to the epidemiological situation.

“I think they understand the need for this way of holding our meeting,” Putin told diplomats, accompanied by his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov