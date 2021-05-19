Cap Cana at Fitur: the country is in the best moment for permanent real estate tourism

Cap Cana has an investment of US $ 3 billion dollars and contributes to the tourism industry more than 5,400 rooms. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Executive highlights the measures taken by the government during the pandemic and the success of the vaccination process.

The destination city of Cap Cana, present at the International Tourism Fair (Fitur), reaffirmed its commitment to developing real estate tourism in the country, highlighting the benefits and attractions offered by the Dominican Republic to continue promoting this sector.

Jorge Subero Medina, executive president of Cap Cana, expressed in the framework of Fitur that “our country at this time meets all the conditions to continue to encourage permanent and semi-permanent real estate tourism. The measures taken by the government during the pandemic and the success of the vaccination processes are generators of confidence that encourage travel and tourism.”

“Real estate tourism, as a complement to hotel tourism, represents important investments that drive the economy and the different Dominican productive sectors. More than 60 percent of the golf courses and boat docks in the country belong to the real estate tourism sector, complementing with such infrastructure the Dominican Republic’s tourism value proposition. We are in the best moment to support it, the country has a great opportunity for growth in this sector and one of the proofs of this has been the success in real estate sales that have been generated during the pandemic,” he said.

Subero indicated that “the lifestyle, the complimentary amenities and the constructions that we have been developing, allow us to transmit to tourists and real estate investors, that they can live with the Dominican culture beyond their vacations, being able to spend a great season of the year or reside permanently in the country, being part of the local economy.

Cap Cana, a destination city and country brand with an investment of 3 billion US dollars, currently provides the tourism industry with more than 5,400 rooms in operation and more than 2,000 rooms under construction, including hotel and residential facilities.

Its amenities include the Cap Cana Marina, selected as the number one marina for sport fishing in the world in 2020, the Scape Park at Cap Cana theme park, the Punta Espada golf course, the Los Establos equestrian center, as well as beach clubs, bars, and restaurants that complement the hotels’ gastronomic offerings.

The presence in the destination of seven hotels in operation and two under construction of recognized international brands demonstrates the country’s long-term commitment to foreign investment. Its master plan is conceived in an area of more than 100 million square meters and a projection, over several decades, of some 100,000 rooms.