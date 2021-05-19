Spanish mogul to build 4 aparthotels for US$200

Madrid.- The CEO and founder of Grupo Globalia, Juan José (Pepe) Hidalgo, said Wed. that he plans to build four aparthotels in the Dominican Republic.

During his visit to the Dominican stand in Fitur 2021, the Spanish mogul said that one of those facilities will be in Bayahibe, another in Boca Chica and two in Puerto Plata.

Together, they will add about 1,000 rooms to the country’s hotel offer, at an estimated cost of US$200 million.

He stressed that the construction of these projects will begin shortly. “They are finalizing the authorizations,” said Hidalgo.