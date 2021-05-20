Abinader: a tax hike an ‘uphill battle’ this year

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, said Wednesday night that a tax reform would be an “uphill battle” in 2021 and that the key date will be agreed with society.

Interviewed by the journalists Alicia Ortega and Huchi Lora, the head of state indicated that the Government is working on the reform, but it will be debated before it’s enacted.

“What we are going to spend on is as important as how we are going to collect; Obviously, it is not to be applied in this year. There are no conditions right now for a tax reform. That is already agreed to see when is the best time to implement it.”