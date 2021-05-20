Dominican tourism mogul sees 50% growth by Jul.-Aug.

Santo Domingo.- Dominican tourism mogul, Frank Rainieri, affirmed in Madrid, Wed., that the reactivation of tourism is a reality, which is why he sees the recovery of the industry in the Dominican Republic with optimism.

Speaking at the Madrid International Tourism Fair FITUR-2021, Rainieri affirmed that the “sustained growth” of Dominican Republic’s tourism sector in recent months will represent a reactivation of 50% between July and August.

“Some have an agenda to start in July, others in August and others in the winter, but we are all aware that the reactivation of the industry is a reality,” he said.