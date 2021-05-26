Gov. taps US$112.3M for projects in the Southwest region

Barahona, Dominican Republic.- President Luis Abinader brought together numerous government officials in Barahona province (southwest) to announce development projects for the Enriquillo million).

One of the projects involves the expansion of the free zone of the province to build new warehouses and create more than 1,000 jobs in the coming months.

Among the plans figure a rebuild the larimar mine, where many miners have died, to stop operating without rules of safety and become a model mine.