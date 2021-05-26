Dominican exporters see a hub in rebuilt port

Barahona, Dominican Republic.- Dominican Exporters Association (Adoexpo) president Elizabeth Mena, highlighted the positive impact that the rehabilitation of the port of Barahona will have in their sector.

“This is due to its privileged geographical position that can be transformed into a regional logistics center that connects the South of the country with important local destinations, the United States and Central America.”

When participating in the official opening ceremony, the business leader valued Dominican exports as positive with the support provided by President Luis Abinader, with this infrastructure remodeled by the mining company Belfond Enterprises, at a cost of US$13 million.

“The start-up of this port marks a before and after for the development of exports from this province, especially those of agricultural and mining products, thanks to the synergy that exists between the country’s public and private sectors,” Mena said.