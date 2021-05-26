The Southwest has a rebuilt port

Barahona, Dominican Republic.- President Luis Abinader yesterday re-inaugurated the Port of Barahona (southwe

st), an initiative that is “part of the government policy.”

He said the port will spur the economic recovery of the country and promote tourism development and trade in the province.

The works included the expansion of the mooring area of the ships, through the demolition of the existing structure.

Likewise, the conditions allow the operations of vessels with up to 650 feet.

He added that the draft was increased at the entrance channel and maneuvering area of the port.