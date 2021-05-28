Abinader makes many promises in the East

Higuey, Dominican Republic.- President Luis Abinader fulfilled an intense work schedule in Punta Cana, which included a meeting with the presidents of the neighborhood councils of La Altagracia, and made dozens of requests to the president regarding the needs of their communities.

Among the requests made is the construction of a prison in Higüey.

He also instructed several ministers to solve the needs of police stations, country roads, cemeteries, funeral homes, fire stations, sports fields, polytechnics, water treatment plants, asphalting, sidewalks and reservoirs.

Abinader promised to study the requests for the construction of schools, traffic lights, free zones, Banreservas bank offices, cancer treatment centers, houses, agricultural plazas, and tractors.