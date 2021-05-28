World Bank US$43.5M loan to improve drinking water, sanitation

Santo Domingo.- The World Bank approved Friday a loan of US$43.5 million to expand and improve the drinking water and sanitation service in the municipalities of Moca and Gaspar Hernández of the Espaillat province (north), particularly in the most vulnerable areas.

“The Dominican Republic made the water sector one of the pillars to rebuild better after the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Alexandria Valerio, World Bank representative in the Dominican Republic.

In a statement, Valerio said the project will provide access to wastewater treatment service to 90,000 people and new sewerage connections to 47,000 people, “it will also allow 105,000 people to access an uninterrupted and affordable drinking water service, 12,700 of which will have a water connection for the first time.”