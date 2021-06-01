Dominican Customs dispatch goes 24-7

Santo Domingo.- In an event headed by President Luis Abinader, the General Directorate of Customs (DGA) announced on Tuesday the launch of the initiative “Dispatch in 24 hours” which will speed up the dispatch of goods in the different customs ports of the country.

“Dispatch in 24 hours” is a mechanism for the rapid retrieval off goods, and was made possible by the joint work of 80 public and 30 private entities,” said Customs director Eduardo Sanz.

“As soon as the merchandise is received in the ports, its dispatch is expedited in 24 hours, on the spot,’ said a statement released in the activity held in Sans Soucí port