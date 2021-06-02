The summer of seaweed

Santo Domingo.- Official maps show the abundance of the sargassum seaweed, with warm colors that represent a great abundance.

In May 2021 the amount of sargassum continued to increase in the western central Atlantic (CWA) and the Caribbean Sea, which also sets a new all-time record for the month of May.

Significant stranding events may have occurred around most Caribbean nations and islands.

“Looking ahead, 2021 will be another major sargassum year, and the amount is likely to continually increase throughout the summer, accompanied by more beach events. Meanwhile, Sargassum transport to the Gulf of Mexico will also continue, indicating more stranding events in the Florida Keys,” Diario Libre reports.