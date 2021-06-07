Aggregate, rebar prices jump, wood soars

Santo Domingo.- The commercial sector revealed yesterday that the prices of rebar, the cubic meter of aggregate, tin roofing and other construction materials, soared more than 50% between January and June, while wood skyrocketed 225%.

The numbers figure in a list which the Dominican Federation of Merchants (FDC) offered to the media, with the changes registered in the prices of the main materials and construction supplies.

The bag of cement that cost RD$360.00 in January, in June was RD$398.00, for an increase of 5.56%. The bundle of rods that cost RD$44,500, is now priced at RD$71,000, while the cubic meter of aggregate varied from RD$750.00 to RD$1,160.00.