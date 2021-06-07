Gov. collects US$854.4M in May, a 18.3% jump

Santo Domingo.- Internal Taxes (DGII) on Fri. said May 2021 closed with a collection of RD$48.7 billion (US$854.4 million), or RD$7.5 billion more than estimated, and 18.3% more.

While, in relation to the collection of the month of May 2020, the tax entity explained that the collection was exceeded by RD $ 22,932.4 million for an 89.0 percent growth.

The total collected from January to May 2021 amounts to RD $ 248,856.2 million, which represents RD $ 46,171.6 million more than estimated, and a level of compliance equivalent to 122.8 percent.