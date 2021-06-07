‘Tax hike now would cast businesses asunder’

Santo Domingo.- The economist and researcher of the Dominican Political Observatory (OPD), Greidys Roa, declared inopportune the approval of the Fiscal Pact, which should have been carried out eight years ago.

Roa explained that the need for the pact is not forced by the COVID-19 crisis, but long before, ensuring that its approval today would affect the middle class and other sectors.

“Reform is necessary, but not now that the economy is just reopening. The people and the business sector cannot bear more taxes, companies are reestablishing themselves and if the Fiscal Pact is applied now some will disappear.”