Dominican Gov. allows imports to offset rising prices

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader revealed Tuesday that his Government has decided to authorize the import of “many” mass consumption products and other characteristics as a way to counteract the “disproportionate increases” of prices experienced by various items in the local market.

The head of state said it’s a measure that is under study by his administration, but that its enactment is a practical decision.

As if he were anticipating the opposition or rejection that a measure of that nature could eventually provoke in sectors of the country, Abinader warned that his commitment is with the Dominican people.

He stressed that the increase in prices of different raw materials in the international market, generates increases in essential products in the Dominican Republic, but affirms that they have been produced “disproportionately.”