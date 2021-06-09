Dominican Republic could grow 5.5% in 2021: World Bank

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican economy could grow 5.5% during 2021, according to the forecasts of the World Bank, which also forecasts that in 2022 and 2023 it will be 4.8%.

In the world economic outlook, the international institution explains that with respect to the Caribbean, a 4.7% expansion in growth is expected, although the outlook for most of the economies that depend on tourism have been revised downward since January given that the recovery in this sector is still slow.

The World Bank, in its economic outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean, adds that regional GDP growth is expected to be 5.2% in 2021, “assuming that there is moderate progress in the distribution of vaccines in most of the countries, less restrictions on circulation, positive secondary effects derived from advanced economies and an increase in the prices of basic products.”