Red Air Dominicana ready to start operations

The new Dominican airline Red Air received the certificate of operation from the Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), allowing the start of its operations in the Dominican Republic.

The general director of IDAC, Román E. Caamaño, formally handed over the AOC operation certificate to the president of Red Air, Héctor Gómez, who expressed his gratitude to the aeronautical authorities for their support in obtaining the operating permit.

As part of the personnel available to Red Air for the start of its operations, there are 5 Dominican pilots as well as the cabin personnel, also Dominican.