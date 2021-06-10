Dominican Gov. shutters border markets on Covid spike

Santo Domingo.- Dominican authorities have reinforced security at the border crossing with Dajabón to guarantee the integrity and compliance with the provision to forego the binational market tomorrow Friday due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the country , as well as what is happening in Haiti, the Defense Ministry confirmed Wed.

Presidential Decree 364-21 extends the curfew and other er measures until Wednesday June 16, 2021, inclusive. They include the closure of all binational markets.

At the insistence of Haitian citizens to cross to the Dominican side last Monday, the police of that nation dispersed a crowd that wanted to enter to buy food and other products along the Massacre river where one Haitian was killed.